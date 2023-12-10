Kishwaukee College creates Desa Henn Memorial Scholarship

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation announced the creation of the Desa Henn Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will provide in-district students who demonstrate financial need support, according to a news release.

The scholarship was made in honor of Desa Henn, a former Kishwaukee College marketing and management instructor. Henn’s family and friends provided the scholarship’s initial endowment.

“Education is very highly regarded in our family. The reason we chose Kishwaukee College for the scholarship was because our mother loved teaching there and sharing her passion and expertise for local retail and small business,” said Nancy Plate, Henn’s daughter.

Henn taught marketing and management courses from 1979 to 1992. She was also the owner of Desa’s Vendome. Henn was prominent in retail stores such as House of Joy, Elsa’s Gift Shop and Moxie.

“She loved working in the DeKalb community and was so energized by the enthusiasm of her Kish students,” Plate said.

“This generous donation will greatly benefit the students of Kishwaukee College. The Foundation is proud to work with Desa Henn’s family to honor her legacy and support Kish students,” said Dr. Kayte Hamel, executive director of the Kishwaukee College Foundation.

For information, visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.