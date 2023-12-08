Meet one of Santa’s elves in DeKalb Saturday

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an event for patrons to meet one of Santa’s elves Saturday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in its lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can listen to an interactive story and carol with the elf. Participants will also be able to write and mail a letter to Santa, make holiday crafts, and eat a candy cane. The first 40 families can receive a free autographed keepsake photo. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.