DeKalb church to host winter farmers market Saturday

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb's winter farmers market fundraiser (Photo provided by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb )

DeKALB – The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb will host the first of its two winter farmers market fundraisers Saturday.

The church, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb, will host the fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Admission to the fundraiser is $1 for adults and free for children.

The fundraiser features locally grown, pasture-raised meat and eggs from Hasselman Family Farms; honey from Charter Grove Honey Farm; organic French pastries from St. Roger’s Abbey; and baked goods from the Greek Orthodox Church. Food will be provided.

Arts and crafts for sale include ceramics, calendars, greeting cards, prints, fabric art, handmade soaps, woodwork, jewelry, decorative plants, and candles. The fundraiser will also feature a used book sale. The books cost $1 for hardbacks or 50 cents or less for paperbacks. Live music will be performed.

Vendor space is available for the second winter farmers market Feb. 10. To reserve a space, email dcoleman405@gmail.com or call 815-901-4332.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb's winter farmers market fundraiser (Photo provided by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb )