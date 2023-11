The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Kishwaukee College's new welding lab with a ribbon-cutting (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Kishwaukee College’s new welding lab.

Chamber staff, board and community members and ambassadors celebrated the welding lab’s opening with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 17, according to a news release.

Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, is a two-year college that offers five transfer degrees and over 70 occupational certificates and degrees.

For information, visit kish.edu.