Daily Chronicle 2023 All-Area Boys Soccer Team

Sycamore's Jameson Carl heads the ball between Kaneland's Tommy Watson and Matthew Mitchinson during their game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Mark Busch)

Player of the Year

Matt Tuszynski, sr., MF, DeKalb

Kaneland's Sam Keen and DeKalb’s Sean Kolkebeck go up for a header during their game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

First team

Sam Keen, sr., F, Kaneland - His 37 goals and 18 assists helped him earn co-Player of the Year honors in the Interstate 8. He was also an all-sectional selection as well.

Wilson Love, sr., F, Kaneland - Love had 18 goals and 12 assists on the year, providing a second scoring option on teams focused on stopping Keen.

Jay Wolcott, sr., F, Genoa-Kingston - MaxPreps said the Cogs captain was fifth in the state with 48 goals and sixth in the state for combined goals and assists. He had 11 assists on the year and was first team in the BNC and on the all-sectional team.

Tyler Smith, sr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock - The striker wrapped up his H-BR career with 21 goals and 14 assists. He was all-conference and all-sectional this year and was a three-year team captain, walking away with 50 goals and 31 assists.

Tyler Bogle, jr., F/MF, Indian Creek - Bogle knocked home 21 goals this year and assisted on three others. He was named the team MVP and was also named to the Little 10 all-conference team.

Jameson Carl, jr., MF/F, Sycamore - The junior captain knocked home 22 goals this year while dishing out 12 assists. He shared I8 player of the year honors with Keen and was a first-team all-sectional pick.

Aiden Sears, soph., MF, Sycamore - The distributor handed out 10 assists this year and was an I8 first-team selection. He also scored three goals on the year.

Josh de los Santos, sr., D, DeKalb - The centerback picked up all-sectional honorable mention and first-team all-conference honors. He scored twice this year in addition to anchoring the DeKalb back line, which had shutouts in six of its seven victories this year.

Michael Happ, sr., D, Kaneland - Leading a stout Kaneland defense, Happ was all-conference in the Interstate 8 this year. He also was an honorable mention selection on the all-sectional team.

Liam Tran, jr., D, Sycamore - A key part of the Sycamore defense, Tran was a first-team selection in the I8. He also garnered honorable mention on the all-sectional team.

Jamie Serna, jr., GK, Genoa-Kingston - A first-team selection in the BNC, Serna had four shutouts on the year. He led the BNC with five goals against, half as many as the next best goalie.

Indian Creek's Jakob McNally keeps the ball away from Hinckley-Big Rock's Austin Roop during their game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Pack Park in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

Second team

Mauricio Jasso, soph., F, DeKalb

Jakob McNally, sr., F, Indian Creek

Diego Rivas, sr., F/MF, DeKalb

Michael Botello, sr., F/MF, Genoa-Kingston

Ethan Royer, sr., MF, Sycamore

Matthew Mitchinson, jr., MF, Kaneland

Carson Matthews, sr., D, Sycamore

Eric Ramos, sr., D, Kaneland

Brandon Wolcott, jr., D, Genoa-Kingston

Brandon Hernandez Villalobos, sr., D, Genoa-Kingston

Alex Casanas, soph., GK, Hinckley-Big Rock

Indian Creek's Cayden Gaston (left) and Hinckley-Big Rock's Landon Roop fight for possession during their game Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Pack Park in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

Honorable mention: Daniel Blancas, sr., MF, DeKalb; Ivan Mendez, sr., D, DeKalb; Sean Kolkebeck, jr., D, DeKalb; Landon Roop, sr., F, Hinckley-Big Rock; Jake Coulter, jr., GK/D, Indian Creek; Jason Brewer, fresh., MF/F, Indian Creek