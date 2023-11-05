DeKalb Alderman Scott McAdams faces eviction, records show

Shaw Local file photo – Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams speaks at the June 26, 2023 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – The landlord for DeKalb 5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams has filed eviction papers in DeKalb County court and alleges that the elected official is more than $2,000 behind on rent payments.

If McAdams were to move out of the city’s 5th Ward, his seat on the DeKalb City Council could be in jeopardy.

Court records filed Oct. 11 show McAdam’s landlord, Beck Garcia, alleges that McAdams owes $2,067 in past due rent as of Oct. 3. When reached Tuesday for comment, Garcia said McAdams to date has not paid any of the owed money.

Garcia, who declined to comment further, is represented by Aurora-based attorney Margaret Kramer.

When asked, McAdams confirmed Tuesday that he isn’t up-to-date on rent. The alderman in his second term said he hopes to continue living in the city’s 5th Ward and said he’s actively searching for a new place to live.

“Until I’m evicted, I’m an alderman,” McAdams said.

One challenge that McAdams said complicates the idea of relocating is having a large dog.

“That’s been part of the problem,” he said. “I’m not spending $2,000 on an apartment.”

The evictions case concerning McAdams’ apartment in the 200 block of West Locust Street is set to be heard in front of DeKalb County Associate Judge Stephanie Klein at the DeKalb County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9.

DeKalb County property records show the 200 block of West Locust Street building McAdams lives in is owned by Garcia.

Garcia served McAdams with a five-day notice Sept. 27, records show, demanding payment in past due rent.

The lease, signed by McAdams Aug. 29, runs from Sept. 1 through Jan. 1, records show.

Garcia has asked Klein to order McAdams to pay his past-due rent and all rent that accrued after Oct. 3, along with Garcia’s attorney’s cost and court fees, according to court records.

Fifth Ward residents in DeKalb won’t have a new alderperson unless McAdams moves out of the ward or the seat is declared vacant by the DeKalb City Council.

The decision to fill the 5th Ward seat if it’s left vacant or if McAdams moves out of the ward also lies with the City Council, city attorney Matt Rose said. The mayor could recommend someone to fill the seat, but the final vote rests with the council.

“If there was a voluntary resignation due to the lack of residency, I believe we’re at the period of time where the mayor would appoint the council to vote on that appointment,” Rose said. “That appointment would fill the term up until the next municipal election.

“Then, there would be the election for the unexpired two-year [term] at that time. After that two-year [term] there would be another election for a regular four-year term.”

McAdams said he remains optimistic that things will end up in his favor.

“The case itself is about a dollar amount, not behavior,” McAdams said. “I suspect it will work itself out.”