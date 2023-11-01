Sycamore Democrat seeks DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2024 election

Charles “Chuck” Rose, a Sycamore lawyer who’s office specializes in representing people with disabilities has thrown his hat into the ring as a Democrat for DeKalb County State’s Attorney in the 2024 election. (Photo provided by Jackie Schmack)

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore lawyer and former cop who’s law office specializes in representing people with disabilities has thrown his hat into the ring as a Democrat for DeKalb County state’s attorney in the 2024 election.

Charles “Chuck” Rose, of Sycamore, has a law office on 1958 Aberdeen Court, Sycamore. He also has a background as a law enforcement officer in the county that he said brings with him a combined 32 years of experience in criminal and governmental law, according to a news release from his campaign. Rose has lived in DeKalb County since 1979. His private private represents children and adults with disabilities, according to its website.

Rose previously worked as deputy sheriff for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a part-time police officer in the Village of Waterman and for one year with the Genoa Police Department on the North Central Narcotics Task Force. He also has worked as first assistant state’s attorney in Joe Daviess County, according to the release.

“My extensive experience as a prosecutor taught me that victims of crime deserve respect from the criminal justice system and they deserve their day in court, in other words to be heard. If elected, I plan to continue that approach in every case,” Rose said in a news release. “As a result of my extensive experience in law enforcement and as a prosecutor I learned that law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office are equal partners in investigating and prosecuting criminal offenses.”

Though candidate petitions haven’t yet been filed officially, the 2024 state’s attorney’s race likely will be contested.

Republican Riley Oncken, also a Sycamore-based lawyer, announced in September his plans to seek the office. Outgoing State’s Attorney Rick Amato, also a Republican, announced earlier this fall he won’t seek a third term.

The candidate filing period doesn’t open until Nov. 27, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. However, petitions to collect voter signatures began circulating Sept. 5.

Rose said if elected, he plans to bring with him attorneys who have experience in both criminal prosecution and defending government agencies, since DeKalb County government also is represented by the state’s attorney’s office.

Rose earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Colorado and his law degree from Northern Illinois University, according to the news release. He taught criminal justice classes at Kishwaukee College for more than 20 years and also serves on the college’s criminal justice advisory board.

In other arenas, Rose has served on the boards for RAMP, Youth Services Bureau, The Gracie Center, Elder Care Services, the DeKalb County Mental Health Board, and the Estate Planning Advisory Committee for the DeKalb County Community Foundation, according to the release.

He’s also volunteered backstage for the Penguin Project, a local theater group that empowers children with special needs.

Rose has volunteered for Prairie State Legal Services, CASA DeKalb County and the legal clinic at Hope Haven homeless shelter in DeKalb, according to the release.

He’s also on the DeKalb County Regional Board of Education’s Board of School Trustees.

“Giving back to the community has always been important to me,” Rose said in a news release. “Experience matters. That is why I am running for DeKalb County State’s Attorney.”