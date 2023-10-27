October 27, 2023
DeKalb County crime stoppers seek info on $50K Malta burglary

By Shaw Local News Network
Photo of an emergency light

Photo of an emergency light. (Shaw Media file photo)

DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a recent burglary reported in rural Malta, where police said more than $50,000 worth of heavy machinery tool equipment was stolen.

The burglary was reported between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The stolen items were Snap-On and Milwaukee brand tools, authorities said.

Those with any information on the reported burglary are invited to contact crime stoppers at 815-895-3272 or email crimestoppers@dekalbcounty.org. Tips can be anonymous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in a cash reward for those with information, even if they remain anoynmous, according to the sheriff’s office.