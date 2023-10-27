2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival display contest winners

The Dave Aldis Family took first place in the family category in the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival with their Pumpkins of History that is on display at the Sycamore courthouse lawn on Friday Oct. 27, 2023. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club announced the 2023 winners of its annual pumpkin display contest this week at the 62nd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

The pumpkins will be displayed through the festival’s end Sunday. Displays can be seen on the DeKalb County courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., in downtown Sycamore.

This year’s theme was “Pumpkins of History” by West Elementary School student Harrison Rowland, 8.

[ 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival schedule of events ]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Chloe Tewksury took first in the 12-17 year old category with a sign saying the name of “Wally “Mr. Pumpkin” Thurow” during the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival on Friday Oct. 27, 2023, held at the Sycamore courthouse lawn. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

This year’s contest saw a record number of entries at 1,350, according to the Sycamore Lions Club. Here are the winners:

Pick of the Patch – Sonja Flatter

P resident’s Award – Lisa Mayntz

Happy and Fancy (by age group)

5 and younger

First – Lennon Mathey

Second – Hendrix Askland

Third – Evelyn Bale

6 to 7 years old

First – Blake Lyons

Second – Vada Devers

Third – Ava Harper

8 to 9 years old

First – Lucy Hiatt

Second – Ella Baker

Third – Allison Graham

10 to 11 years old

First – Chris Nelson

Second – Kiernan Pena

Third – Adelaide Giuliano

12 to 17 years old

First – Maya Sjuvset

Second – Zoey Pearson

Third – Brady Peska

Theme (by age group)

5 and younger

First – Miles Carpenter

Second – Carter Lower

Third – Elleson Sheahan

6 to 7 years old

First – Blake Ruby

Second – Avery Drake

Third – Claire Venstrom

8 to 9 years old

First – Corbin Ness

Second – Julian Uhren

Third – Reid Venstrom

10 to 11 years old

First – Louise Smith

Second – MacKenzie Morefield

Third – Elyce Smith

12 to 17 years old

First – Chloe Tewksbury

Second – Colleen Schoenberger

Third – Brooklyn Bickner

Weird, Ugly and Scary (by age group)

5 and younger

First – Weston Fulk

Second – Kayden Preese

Third – Abigail Scott

6 to 7 years old

First – Tyler Knapp

Second – Vivian Grzywa

Third – McKenna Fiene

8 to 9 years old

First – Wesley Meier

Second – Colton Kummer

Third – Hank Cieslak

10 to 11 years old

First – Erza Wyatt

Second – Laken Daves

Third – Joshua Barnes

12 to 17 years old

First – Colton, Josie and Presley Sharpness

Second – Justin Forsberg

Third – Noah Hanline

TV, Nursery Rhyme, News, Current Events, Video Games (by age group)

5 and younger

First – Maximilian Harrolle

Second – Braxton Suchy

Third – Gunnar Segreti

6 to 7 years old

First – Molly Brescia

Second – Dash Cano

Third – Konan and Olivia Martines

8 to 9 years old

First – Hunter Cogan

Second – Jaxon Rains

Third – Cole Knapp

10 to 11 years old

First – Cooper Young

Second – Ava Diaprix

Third – Parker Nelson

12 to 17 years old

First – Luca Hamingson

Second – Madison Van Buren

Third – Fiona Holtz

Carved (by age group)

7 and younger

First – Hannah Nolan

Second – Rhett Hintzsche

Third – Dallas Duffy

8 to 9 years old

First – Dane Schmidt

Second – Brody Caldwell

Third – Pax Jensen

10 to 11 years old

First – Alexis Dierschow

Second – John Gehrig

Third – Lukas Kolzow

12 to 17 years old

First – Kendra Oberg

Second – Anaya Aguilar-DeCleene

Third – Sadie and Carley Jones

Scarecrow (by age group)

11 and younger

First – Rory Miller

Second – Lincoln Reynolds

Third – Theo Kummer

12 to 17 years old

First – Taylor Wesley

Second – Anya and Layna Berry

Third – Doty

Youth Organization or Group

First – Montessari Children’s House

Second – Allison Pondelick’s fourth grade

Third – St. Mary’s pre-K, Sycamore

Adult Organization or Group

First – Bosma Dental

Second – Sycamore Public Library

Third – Blumen Gardens

Family Entry

First – Dave Aldis family

Second – Kevin White family

Third – Becker family

Adults (Carved, Scarecrow, General)

First – Brittni Brown

Second – Christopher Ackerman

Third – N. Gardner

Largest Pumpkin

First – William Davey

Second – Harrolle Farm

Third – Doty

School Participation

First – St. Mary’s Catholic School

Second – North Grove Elementary School

Third – Southeast Elementary School