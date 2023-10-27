2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival display contest winners

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Lions Club announced the 2023 winners of its annual pumpkin display contest this week at the 62nd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.
The pumpkins will be displayed through the festival’s end Sunday. Displays can be seen on the DeKalb County courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St., in downtown Sycamore.
This year’s theme was “Pumpkins of History” by West Elementary School student Harrison Rowland, 8.
[ 2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival schedule of events ]
This year’s contest saw a record number of entries at 1,350, according to the Sycamore Lions Club. Here are the winners:
Pick of the Patch – Sonja Flatter
President’s Award – Lisa Mayntz
Happy and Fancy (by age group)
5 and younger
First – Lennon Mathey
Second – Hendrix Askland
Third – Evelyn Bale
6 to 7 years old
First – Blake Lyons
Second – Vada Devers
Third – Ava Harper
8 to 9 years old
First – Lucy Hiatt
Second – Ella Baker
Third – Allison Graham
10 to 11 years old
First – Chris Nelson
Second – Kiernan Pena
Third – Adelaide Giuliano
12 to 17 years old
First – Maya Sjuvset
Second – Zoey Pearson
Third – Brady Peska
Theme (by age group)
5 and younger
First – Miles Carpenter
Second – Carter Lower
Third – Elleson Sheahan
6 to 7 years old
First – Blake Ruby
Second – Avery Drake
Third – Claire Venstrom
8 to 9 years old
First – Corbin Ness
Second – Julian Uhren
Third – Reid Venstrom
10 to 11 years old
First – Louise Smith
Second – MacKenzie Morefield
Third – Elyce Smith
12 to 17 years old
First – Chloe Tewksbury
Second – Colleen Schoenberger
Third – Brooklyn Bickner
Weird, Ugly and Scary (by age group)
5 and younger
First – Weston Fulk
Second – Kayden Preese
Third – Abigail Scott
6 to 7 years old
First – Tyler Knapp
Second – Vivian Grzywa
Third – McKenna Fiene
8 to 9 years old
First – Wesley Meier
Second – Colton Kummer
Third – Hank Cieslak
10 to 11 years old
First – Erza Wyatt
Second – Laken Daves
Third – Joshua Barnes
12 to 17 years old
First – Colton, Josie and Presley Sharpness
Second – Justin Forsberg
Third – Noah Hanline
TV, Nursery Rhyme, News, Current Events, Video Games (by age group)
5 and younger
First – Maximilian Harrolle
Second – Braxton Suchy
Third – Gunnar Segreti
6 to 7 years old
First – Molly Brescia
Second – Dash Cano
Third – Konan and Olivia Martines
8 to 9 years old
First – Hunter Cogan
Second – Jaxon Rains
Third – Cole Knapp
10 to 11 years old
First – Cooper Young
Second – Ava Diaprix
Third – Parker Nelson
12 to 17 years old
First – Luca Hamingson
Second – Madison Van Buren
Third – Fiona Holtz
Carved (by age group)
7 and younger
First – Hannah Nolan
Second – Rhett Hintzsche
Third – Dallas Duffy
8 to 9 years old
First – Dane Schmidt
Second – Brody Caldwell
Third – Pax Jensen
10 to 11 years old
First – Alexis Dierschow
Second – John Gehrig
Third – Lukas Kolzow
12 to 17 years old
First – Kendra Oberg
Second – Anaya Aguilar-DeCleene
Third – Sadie and Carley Jones
Scarecrow (by age group)
11 and younger
First – Rory Miller
Second – Lincoln Reynolds
Third – Theo Kummer
12 to 17 years old
First – Taylor Wesley
Second – Anya and Layna Berry
Third – Doty
Youth Organization or Group
First – Montessari Children’s House
Second – Allison Pondelick’s fourth grade
Third – St. Mary’s pre-K, Sycamore
Adult Organization or Group
First – Bosma Dental
Second – Sycamore Public Library
Third – Blumen Gardens
Family Entry
First – Dave Aldis family
Second – Kevin White family
Third – Becker family
Adults (Carved, Scarecrow, General)
First – Brittni Brown
Second – Christopher Ackerman
Third – N. Gardner
Largest Pumpkin
First – William Davey
Second – Harrolle Farm
Third – Doty
School Participation
First – St. Mary’s Catholic School
Second – North Grove Elementary School
Third – Southeast Elementary School