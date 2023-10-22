2023 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival schedule of events

A SpongeBob SquarePants pumpkin, along with a Gary the Snail pumpkin, sit with the pumpkins on display at the DeKalb County Courthouse for the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 28, 2022. (Camden Lazenby)

Painted and decorated “Pumpkins in History” will fill the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn at the corner of State and Main streets in downtown Sycamore during the 62nd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

Activities are planned for every day of the five-day festival, Wednesday through Sunday.

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Free pumpkins provided by the Sycamore Lions Club and Theis Farm Market will be available at 10 a.m. at the Wally Thurow Tribute Statue at Somonauk and Elm streets.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Sycamore Lions Club’s pumpkin check-in from 4 to 9 p.m. on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St.

Festival apparel by the Rotaract Club of Sycamore from 4 to 8 p.m. at South Maple and State streets.

Bethel Girls Ministry will have stainless steel tumblers, bags and umbrellas from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God, 131 W. Elm St.

Opening ceremony and giant cake-cutting at 5 p.m. on Maple Street downtown. Cake baked, decorated and donated by Hy-Vee.

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will offer festival apparel, pumpkin custard and frozen cider in the North Food Court.

THURSDAY, OCT. 26

Pumpkin displays can be viewed on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St.

Sycamore Kiwanis Club will hold a prayer breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

The Sycamore Public Library will feature a free pumpkin celebrations including crafts, games and treats from 4 to 8 p.m. at 103 E. State St.

The city of Sycamore will host a trick-or-treat event from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. downtown along State Street.

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will offer festival apparel, pumpkin custard and frozen cider in the North Food Court.

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

Activities and events

Pumpkin displays can be viewed on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St.

Teen Carnival from 3 to 10 p.m. at Sacramento and State streets.

Kiddie Carnival (pre-K through fifth grade) from 3 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Craft and merchandise vendors

ABC Pre-School will sell Pumpkin Festival Flags from 9 a.m. to noon in front of Paulsen Appliance and Electronics, 245 W. State St.

United Methodist Church hosts a craft show from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church, 160 Johnson Ave., with 50 crafters. Food available and free parking.

Royal Rangers will have Pumpkin Festival buttons, badges and hats in front of Blue Moon Bikes, 211 W. State St.

Bethel Girls Ministry will have stainless steel tumblers, bags and umbrellas from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God, 131 W. Elm St.

Kishwaukee Special Reclamation Foundation will have koozies, beanies and candles at the North Food Court.

Food vendors

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will offer festival apparel, pumpkin custard and frozen cider in the North Food Court.

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Kiwanis Club of Sycamore will have a Roasted Nut Hut at Main and North Maple streets.

DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 717 will have brats, pulled pork and corn dogs at the North Food Court.

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

Activities and events

Pumpkin displays can be viewed on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St.

Sycamore Rotary Club hosts a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Activity Center, 312 Waterman St.

Sycamore Lions’ Club hosts Giant Pumpkin Trophy Presentation at 10 a.m. on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St.

DeKalb County History Center’s Historic Homes Tour “Hidden Gems” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person. They are available at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St.; Made Just For You Gifts, 338 W. State St.; at any of the featured houses on the day of the tour; or online at www.dekalbcountyhistory.org.

Sycamore High School Art Club will offer face painting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kiddie Carnival in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Pumpkin 4-Person Golf Scramble at 11 a.m. at Park Golf Course, 940 E. State St. For registration information, call 815-895-3884.

Sycamore Kiwanis Club’s pie-eating contest at 4 p.m. on the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn, 133 W. State St.

Marquee Saturday events will feature Deb “The Frog Lady” at 11:30 a.m. and Jeanie B! Family Music Entertainment at 2 p.m. at the North Food Court. Sponsored by Lovett’s Towing & Recovery and Meijer.

Teen Carnival from noon to 10 p.m. at Sacramento and State streets.

Kiddie Carnival (pre-K through fifth grade) from noon to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Craft and merchandise vendors

United Methodist Church hosts a craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 160 Johnson Ave., with 50 crafters. Food available and free parking.

Sycamore Music Booster’s 51st annual Autumn Craft and Treasure Market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail.

Aurora Christian Schools will host a Craft & Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Cornerstone Campus, 355 N. Cross St.

Bethel Girls Ministry will have stainless steel tumblers, bags and umbrellas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God, 131 W. Elm St.

ABC Pre-School will sell Pumpkin Festival Flags from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Paulsen Appliance and Electronics, 245 W. State St.

Tails Humane Society will have dog treats, costumes and T-shirts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Taxco Mexican Cuisine, 233 W. State St.

Cross Roads Community Church will have fleece blankets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the North Food Court.

Aurora Christian Schools will host a Craft & Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Cornerstone Campus, 355 N. Cross St.

Royal Rangers will have Pumpkin Festival buttons, badges and hats in front of Blue Moon Bikes, 211 W. State St.

Kishwaukee Special Reclamation Foundation will have koozies, beanies and candles at the North Food Court.

Food vendors

The Rotaract Club of Sycamore will offer festival apparel, pumpkin custard and frozen cider in the North Food Court.

The Sycamore Lions Club food trailer will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Maple Street.

Kiwanis Club of Sycamore will have a Roasted Nut Hut at Main and North Maple streets.

DeKalb Knights of Columbus Council 717 will have brats, pulled pork and corn dogs at the North Food Court.

Moose Lodge of Sycamore will have pretzels, brats and chili from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of Moose Lodge, 317 W. State St.

Bethel Assembly of God will have a burger and soup luncheon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 131 W. Elm St.

Boy Scout Troop 40 will have loaded baked potatoes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of American Family Insurance, 116 W. State St.

Sycamore Elks Club will have pulled pork and turkey along with smoked macaroni and cheese from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. across from the DeKalb County Courthouse on West State Street.

The Knights of Columbus will have pulled pork, brats and more from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the South Maple Food Court.

Sycamore Angels Rebekah Lodge will have funnel cakes and cotton candy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Food Court.

St. Mary’s Catholic School Youth Ministry will have a food booth in front of Blue Moon Bikes, 211 W. State St.

Oddfellows Lodge will have meatball subs and barbecue pork loin at the North Food Court.

DeKalb County Shrine Club will have pork chop sandwiches from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Food Court in front of PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

Activities and events

Pumpkin displays can be viewed on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 133 W. State St.

10K Pumpkin Run and 1-mile Family Fun Run hosted by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce kicks off at 9:05 a.m. at the Sycamore Armory Building, 516 E. State St. For more information, visit www.pumpkinrunsycamore.com.

The Pumpkin Parade begins at 1 p.m. The parade route follows Somonauk, Elm, California, State and Main streets. Those in need of accommodations for wheelchairs, walkers and more are encouraged to view the parade at the intersection of Main and State streets where space has been saved.

Teen Carnival from noon to 5 p.m. at Sacramento and State streets.

Kiddie Carnival (pre-K through fifth grade) from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Somonauk and Elm streets.

Craft and merchandise vendors

Sycamore Music Booster’s 51st annual Autumn Craft and Treasure Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail.

Royal Rangers will have Pumpkin Festival buttons, badges and hats in front of Blue Moon Bikes, 211 W. State St.

Bethel Girls Ministry will have stainless steel tumblers, bags and umbrellas from 9 a.m. to noon at Bethel Assembly of God, 131 W. Elm St.

Kishwaukee Special Reclamation Foundation will have koozies, beanies and candles at the North Food Court.

Food vendors