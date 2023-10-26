Rain or shine, it’s Sycamore Pumpkin Festival time

Finley McDonald, (left) honorable mention winner in the theme contest, can’t believe the size of the piece of cake that Harrison Rowland, winner of the theme contest, and Brandi Voigt, theme director of the Pumpkin Fest Committee, cut during the cake cutting Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, on North Maple Street adjacent to the DeKalb County Courthouse during the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Crowds didn’t let a little rain deter them from gathering Wednesday in downtown Sycamore to kick off the 62nd annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival.

It’s the city’s biggest event of the year and showcases nonprofits while celebrating fall and local city pride. Festival-goers started the evening with a giant cake cutting. The cake was decorated and provided by Hy-Vee.

Families marched their children to the DeKalb County Courthouse lawn to drop off decorated pumpkins for the Sycamore Lions Club’s pumpkin decorating contest. This year’s theme is “Pumpkins of History” by West Elementary School student Harrison Rowland.

The festival continues through Sunday, with carnivals, craft vendors, food, a 10K and a Pumpkin Parade to end Sunday. For a complete list of events, visit sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Visitors gather for the cake cutting Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, on North Maple Street adjacent to the DeKalb County Courthouse during the Sycamore Pumpkin Festival. The cake was donated by the Sycamore Hy-Vee. (Mark Busch)

