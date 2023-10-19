New DeKalb garden center sells marijuana supplies

Chicago Canna Co. & Bob's Exotics is seen at 650 N. Peace Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A garden center and a marijuana supply glass shop put down roots this week at a new joint location in DeKalb.

Located at 650 N. Peace Road, Chicago Canna Co. sells specialty soils, mulch, compost, grow lights, humidifiers, air pumps and offers educational programming, among other things. Bob’s Exotics will sell glass items for tobacco and marijuana use. The stores, which opened Sunday, also display artwork.

Chicago Canna Co. is run by Charlie Colon on the first floor. The glass supply shop Bob’s Exotics is operated by Bob Perez on the upper level.

No marijuana is sold on the premises. DeKalb city staff confirmed Wednesday there’s no business in that location authorized to sell cannabis. The establishment’s owners said they don’t have interest making the drug available for purchase in the future, however.

Colon said it goes against the company’s mission to sell marijuana on site for people to use. The products sold by Chicago Canna Co. can be used for other horticultural needs, too.

“We’re more about educating people on how to grow their own [marijuana plant],” Colon said. “You don’t have to pay that much money. You don’t have to be overtaxed. You don’t have to be relying on a system or someone else. You can do this at home for yourself for a reasonable cost and be self-sustainable.”

It’s illegal in Illinois for a person to grow their own cannabis plants, however, unless they have a state-issued Illinois Medical Cannabis Registry Identification Card. With that card, Illinoisans can grow up to five plants no more than 5 inches tall at their home.

Glass tools (shown here) used to smoke marijuana are seen Oct. 17, 2023 at Chicago Canna Co. & Bob's Exotics in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Bob’s Exotics isn’t selling marijuana products yet as it needs a special use permit from the city to do so, Perez said.

“The owner’s aware of what he can legally sell which at this point does not include licensed goods whether it’s cannabis or tobacco,” DeKalb City Manager Bill Nicklas said Wednesday. “We’re in conversation with them because we’re not sure what’s the intent to be selling out of there.”

Perez said he’s looking to “normalize cannabis” use.

“It’s not that there’s anything wrong with the dispensary and all of that,” Perez said. “Especially with DeKalb allowing that dispensary to come in, there’s probably going to be an uptick in usage, probably an uptick in people who are interested in growing. So with that, we just want to be there to be provide education to the public.”

“A big thing we do is work with local people. It’s really about building each other up at the same time.” — Charlie Colon, owner of Chicago Canna Co.

Excelleaf, 305 E. Locust St., was expected to open in downtown DeKalb in time for Corn Fest in August. Store owners, however, have said the dispensary is awaiting final state clearance before it can open.

Neither Perez nor Colon negated the idea of partnering with Excelleaf should the opportunity arise.

“I think there’s a place for them,” Colon said. “Working with them and being partners with [them,] it’s very possible. We’re kind of two different lanes.”

Perez agreed.

“I think we’d have to do some more research, too,” Perez said. “I would have to do firsthand research just to see what they stand for, how they run, what their practices are and make an informed decision.”

Gardening and grow supplies are seen at Chicago Canna Co. & Bob's Exotics, 650 N. Peace Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Colon said he would consider Sunday’s event, which was marketed as a farmer’s market and local vendor showcase that served in part as Chicago Canna Co. and Bob’s Exotics grand opening, a success.

“A big thing we do is work with local people,” Colon said. “It’s really about building each other up at the same time. That’s the thing that’s really great about the farmers market. We get 40 to 60 vendors, and they’re all local guys. They’re normally small business people. We’re just trying to help each other move along in this community.”

Chicago Canna Co. and Bob’s Exotics is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed on Mondays.