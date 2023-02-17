DeKalb’s first cannabis dispensary could open by Corn Fest in late summer

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb is turning over a new leaf and taking its first steps into the marijuana industry by approving the city’s first recreational and medicinal dispensary to open downtown.
The City Council voted unanimously this week to grant a special use permit to Canndid Spirit Too, LLC, the company that operates the marijuana dispensary, Excelleaf, which will be majority women-led. The dispensary will be DeKalb County’s first.
Project leaders said the marijuana dispensary is expected to be open for business just in time for Corn Fest.
Mayor Cohen Barnes gave thanks to project leaders for making an investment in DeKalb.
“It has been a long time we’ve been talking about this,” Barnes said. “I couldn’t be more excited about having you all coming to our community starting a new business. I just wish you absolutely all the best of luck. But I have a feeling you’re going to just crush it.”
Nakia McAdoo, a founding partner for Canndid Spirit Too, LLC, appeared before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this month and said her partners chose DeKalb for its business-friendly atmosphere.
The managers behind the shop also would include Crystal Anderson, Brian Garner and Maria Davis, city documents show. The business owners are former health care workers.
The building, which will soon be home to the dispensary at 305 E. Locust St. downtown, has been vacant since July 2021, officials said. It used to house the DeKalb County Credit Union and, more recently, Vibrant Credit Union.
Project leaders said they intend to make alterations to the East Locust Street site that would include adding screening. A drive-thru on the north side of the building will be removed and would become one-way access to North Third Street, and modifications to the front entrance and sidewalk along East Locust Street would make it handicap accessible.
City officials said they estimate that the cannabis dispensary will generate about $200,000 per year.
The council’s decision was largely supported by those who spoke out during its quest for a city permit.
DeKalb resident Duane Brown said he’s long been anticipating this development since Illinois first legalized medical use of cannabis in 2014 and recreational use in 2020.
“We now have the opportunity to open one [a dispensary] for the long-suffering medical users and the anticipate recreational users of it,” Brown said.
Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams referenced a line from the Grateful Dead, saying “What a long strange trip it’s been for DeKalb trying to get a dispensary.”
“I know the 5th Ward welcomes you,” McAdams said. “I am looking forward to allowing a prosperous relationship.”
Excelleaf owners already have obtained a conditional permit from the state to operate the dispensary, which City Planner Dan Olson said remains active until July 2023.
City Council approval is contingent upon two conditions: no on-site consumption of cannabis will be allowed and a safety plan must be approved with DeKalb police, city documents show.
No one younger than age 21 – including any dispensary employees – will be allowed on the premises, according to city documents.
Requirements set forth in the city’s unified development ordinance stipulate that cannabis dispensaries must also adhere to a 250 feet setback from nursery school, pre-school, primary or secondary school, day care center, day care home, or an academic building or residence hall of a state university.
Olson said he didn’t see the proximity of the Debutantes Cosmetology School as a non-starter for the marijuana dispensary, despite the concern that was raised at the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting recently.
“A beauty school is not listed,” Olson said. “They’re more adult. They’re out of high school. We don’t have any concern with that. They’re not one of the concerns listed. That has to be within 250 feet.”
At 3,700 square feet, the dispensary is expected to take up 75% of the floor space capacity, and a future retail use would comprise the southeast portion of the building, according to city documents.
City Manager Bill Nicklas said project leaders are excited about the location they have secured in the city’s downtown.
“There are advantages in the location but also in the building,” Nicklas said. “It’s a solid building. It’s a brick facade building. There are square feet in here that allows them to not only provide the dispensary but some additional space for growth inside. They have – which is unusual in the downtown area – space for off-street parking, although it’s not required.”