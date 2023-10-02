Lee motorcyclist dies after collision with John Deere tractor near Shabbona

A motorcyclist died Saturday following a crash with a John Deere tractor at Indian Road and Comanche Avenue, just east of Shabbona in DeKalb County.

Allen P. Gembeck, 58, of Lee died from injuries after he collided with a tractor driven by Matthew R. Reynolds, 35, of Rutland, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Reynolds was driving a tractor north on Indian Road about 5 p.m. Saturday when he failed to yield to a westbound motorcycle driven by Gembeck. After the collision, Gembeck was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Reynolds was taken to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for blood and urine tests for drugs and alcohol. Those tests are pending, deputies said.

The crash is being investigated by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.