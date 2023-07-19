DeKalb marijuana dispensary gets $25K from city for facade improvements

DeKALB – Those behind soon-to-be site of the city’s of DeKalb’s first marijuana dispensary were recently awarded $25,000 from the city for exterior improvements to the building, set to open this year.
The grant, funded by tax increment financing (TIF) through the city’s Architectural Improvement Grant program, will help Canndid Spirit Too, LLC make exterior improvements to its building, at 305 E. Locust St., in DeKalb. The improvements will allow the space to be complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to city documents.
City Manager Bill Nicklas said some of major accessibility features that are to be added to building is an accessibility ramp, footings and special railings.
“The lowest overall price for this was somewhere in the range of $67-68,000,” Nicklas said. “The owners have asked for consideration of an [Architectural Improvement Program] grant. We are well familiar of what they plan to do inside. We’ve seen the inside. The plans are approved to proceed.”
The city’s AIP program is funded using a 50% matching TIF grant incentives valued up to $25,000, according to city documents. Funding also is meant to be provided as a forgivable loan to the applicant.
City documents stipulate that the applicant has one calendar year from the date of grant approval to complete work or the funds may not be used.
5th Ward Alderman Scott McAdams said he was pleased to vouch for the marijuana dispensary.
“I want to pledge my support for both the business and any ADA adjustments that we make,” McAdams said. “These kinds of improvements make DeKalb better. I’m happy to spend money to do that, to make it more walkable and get more attractive to buyers.”
7th Ward Alderman John Walker said he also supports the applicant’s request as it may help people of color. The dispensary will be primarily woman-owned.
“I just like to see minorities come up a little bit,” Walker said. “I’m sitting in this seat because I want to be able to fight for us out here.”
The City Council voted 6-0 to unanimously support Canndid Spirit Too, LLC’s request for AIP grant funding assistance.
The City Council had approved a special use permit for the dispensary in February, which will make it the first establishment of its kind to operate in DeKalb County when it opens for business, expected in time for Corn Fest in late August.