5 things to do in DeKalb County: ‘Bright Star’ musical, Let’s Dance Big Band weekend, summer concerts and more

1. Stage Coach Players presents “Bright Star” musical: Set for 7:30 p.m. July 6 at Stage Coach Players, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb.

Thursday night is opening night for the DeKalb Based Stage Coach Players’ presentation of “Bright Star,” a Tony-nominated musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell about a literary editor who forms a connection with a soldier who’s recently returned home from World War II.

The performances are planned for 7:30 p.m. on July 6, July 7, July 8, July 13, July 14 and July 15, and at 2 p.m. on July 9 and July 16. Tickets cost $20.

More information can be found at stagecoachplayers.com/2023-2/bright-star.

2. Summer Concert Series: From 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at Citizens Memorial Sports Complex, 435 Airport Road, Sycamore.

Nashville Electric Company, an energetic country music band will perform at the GoodTymes Shelter on Thursday night for Sycamore Park District’s weekly summer concert series. The concert is free to attend, but food, beer and wine will be to available for purchase.

For more information go to sycparks.org or email sarahr@sycamoreparkdistrict.com.

3. Safe Summers: Domestic Violence and Sexual Education: on July 7, from Noon to 3 p.m., at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb

This free to attend domestic violence and sexual educational class for preteens, teens and adults, hosted by Safe Passage at the DeKalb Public Library, requires no registration. The July 7 class will focus on teen dating violence and the July 21 class is titled Digital Boundaries: An Introduction to Internet Safety.

More information can be found at dkpl.org, and by calling 815-756-9568 ext. 1211 or emailing hayleyd@dkpl.org.

4. Sip’n’Savor Taste Event: From 1 to 5 p.m. on July 8, at Sycamore Community park, 940 E. State St. Sycamore.

A ticket for this beer, wine, food and spirits taste event costs $30, but includes 10 drink samples, a commemorative glass, water and lemonade. The craft vendors will be staged in an area open to the public, free of charge, so those who don’t drink still have a reason to check out the crafts for sale. Proceeds go toward Sycamore Parks Foundation and the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago.

For more information call 815-895-3365 or go to sycparks.org.

5. Let’s Dance Big Band Weekend: Varied times July 7 through July 9 at the Duke Ellington Ballroom at Holmes Student Center, Northern Illinois University, 340 Carroll Ave., DeKalb.

The dance weekend kicks off at 7:30 p.m. July 7 with a welcome dance featuring the eight-piece Ken Kilian Swingtet from Platteville, Wisconsin. Registration is required.

For more information and to view the full lineup of events, visit www.justmakeithappen-dekalb.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.