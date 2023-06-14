Former Sycamore Burger King site may become a Majeski Motors dealership

SYCAMORE – The former home of a Burger King and cash lone store in Sycamore could become a used car dealership.
On Monday, the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend Sycamore City Council approve a request by Greg Majeski to rezone the property at 1710 DeKalb Avenue to allow for the dealership dubbed Majeski Motors. Majeski bought the property in 2022, according to city documents. The council vote is expected at a later date.
Majeski, who owns used car dealerships in Sterling, Dixon and Rochelle, said his properties are generally among the top-100 car dealers in Illinois by sale volume. The Sycamore located dealership – which would be a one-story building with a 2 ½ car garage in the back for detailing work – will look identical to the Sterling and Rochelle locations, Majeski said.
“The property will be spotless. I know you guys aren’t from Sterling but everything I have is spotless – the cars will be nice, the grass will be mowed,” Majeski said.
Merla Hammack, a Sycamore resident who said she lives within 250 feet of property Majeski hopes to convert into a car dealership, told Sycamore commissioners during the meeting she’s concerned about a used-car dealership moving near her home.
Hammack said she and her neighbors reached out to individuals who live near his other properties in Rochelle and Dixon to find out what they think of his business.
“And all we got was absolutely – and I’d like to look at him when I say this – wonderful reports that you are an excellent neighbor,” Hammack said to Majeski. “And some of them even bought cars from you.”
Hammack said, however, she still was concerned about the potential for light and sound pollution caused by the dealership.
Sycamore Community Development Director John Sauter said the city is in the process of reviewing the plans for the dealership, but emphasized the city has regulations in place for such projects.
“One thing that we’re very conscious of is light spill over into neighboring properties. It’s not a perfect science. We’ve had other buildings constructed, they put the parking lot lighting in and there has been some spill over, and we work with them to correct that,” Sauter said. “So it’s not going to be a NASA center, but at the same time, they’re required to have lighting, parking lot lighting. And if there is an issue with it spilling over into neighboring properties, we’ll certainly work with them.”
Sauter also said the lights have to face property, meaning the lights will be directed away from the Hammack’s home. If light spills over, Sauter said shields can be used to direct the light away from other residences.
Majeski said he isn’t sure what the hours of operation will be, but expects them to mimic his other dealerships which open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on weekdays, 6 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Commissioner Dave Finney thanked Majeski for bringing his business to Sycamore.
“I’m sure you’ll be a good addition to our city,” commission chairman Bill Davey said in agreement.