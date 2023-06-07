DeKalb man accused of firing 17 bullets in weekend shooting says he fired in self-defense

SYCAMORE – A 20-year-old DeKalb man was charged with multiple gun offenses on Tuesday after he allegedly fired 17 rounds at a man in a moving vehicle over the weekend, according to court records.
Jaylen M. Grayer, of the 1000 block of Aspen Court, DeKalb, told police he fired in self-defense, court records allege.
Grayer was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card and misdemeanor possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card, according to court records.
DeKalb police were called to the 800 block of Fotis Drive at 11:32 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired. The victim, also a DeKalb man, was found in the area and spoke with police about the incident, according to court records.
The man told police that Grayer allegedly shot at him while the victim drove his 2010 Ford Taurus westbound on Hillcrest Drive toward Fotis Drive that night, according to court records.
Police said there was a bullet hole in the car’s trunk and a spent bullet inside the vehicle, court records allege.
DeKalb police also found multiple spent 9 mm shell casings from bullets in front of the same apartment where Grayer lives in the 1000 block of Aspen Court, according to court records.
Police found Grayer at the apartment and arrested him. During a police interview, Grayer told officers he believed he was protecting himself from the man, and fired 17 9 mm bullets at the alleged victim’s car, according to court records.
Police obtained a warrant and searched Grayer’s apartment where they found two 9mm semi-automatic handguns, according to court records.
Defense attorney Chip Criswell, of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office, said during Grayer’s bond hearing on Tuesday that he believes an argument could be made for self defense in Grayer’s case.
Grayer does not have a valid Illinois FOID card, or a concealed carry license, police said. Grayer also doesn’t have written consent of a parent or guardian to possess firearms or ammunition. In Illinois, those younger than 21 wishing to possess a gun or ammunition can acquire a FOID card but only if a parent or guardian who also is eligible to possess a gun signs off.
DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick set Grayer’s bail at $150,000. He would have to post 10% of that, or $15,000 to be released from jail. If released, Grayer also would be placed on a restricted electronic home monitoring device and ordered to have no contact with the victim. Buick noted that Grayer did not have a previous adult criminal history.
Grayer is next scheduled to appear in court for an indictment at 2:30 p.m. on July 5 at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore.
If convicted of the most serious charge, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, Grayer could face up to 15 years in prison, or 30 years if eligible for a more severe sentence.