DeKalb man accused of firing 17 bullets in weekend shooting says he fired in self-defense

Jaylen M. Grayer, 20, of DeKalb was charged with multiple gun offenses on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 after he allegedly fired 17 rounds at a man in a moving vehicle on Sunday, June 4, 2023, according to court records. Grayer, of the 1000 block of Aspen Court, DeKalb, told police he fired in self-defense, court records allege. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)