‘Vague’ bomb threat at Sycamore Jewel-Osco deemed unsubstantiated, deputy police chief says

SYCAMORE – Sycamore police confirmed Friday that a reported bomb threat at Jewel-Osco on Peace Road was determined to be unsubstantiated.
Sycamore police received a report of a bomb threat allegedly targeting Jewel-Osco at 220 W. Peace Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sycamore Deputy Police Chief Rod Swartzendruber said.
“The actual threat was very vague,” Swartzendruber said.
Swartzendruber said Friday that the investigation prompted an evacuation of the store overnight into Thursday, but police didn’t find anything after searching the location.
The store remained open Friday.
Swartzendruber said the department was aware of other bomb threats reported at other Jewel-Osco locations across Illinois, including one about 58 miles south of Sycamore.
A social media news release by the Minooka Police Department posted at 11:35 a.m. Thursday also reported a bomb threat. According to the post, Minooka police responded to Jewel-Osco, 2051 S. Ridge Road, Minooka, for a report of a bomb threat.
“While on scene, Minooka police became aware of similar-style threats within the hour against several other Jewel-Osco’s in the Chicagoland area,” according to the release.
The Minooka Jewel-Osco bomb threat also was investigated by the Kane County Bomb Squad, which cleared the area after a search involving multiple police agencies.
No injuries were reported.