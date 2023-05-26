5 things to do in DeKalb County: Story Walk opening, Pro Dance Elite Studies, DeKalb Farmers Market and more

Editor’s Note: For a listing of Memorial Day events throughout DeKalb County to observe the day Monday, visit www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle or view Saturday’s print paper.

1. Pro Dance Elite Studios show: Set for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Pro Dance Elite presents its annual Dance Showcase, featuring its class and company dancers. For more information, visit: egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Ticket sales underway for Stage Coach Players’ “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,”: Sunday, May 28: Any time. The show is playing various dates from June 1 to 11, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. The troupe notes the play by Nora and Delia Ephron comprises monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects – mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. It’s based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman. For more information or to view ticket info, call 815-758-1940, or visit stagecoachplayers.com.

3. Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month – guest speaker and community member Linh Nguyen: Set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore. All are welcome. Nguyen is an instructor for the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Northern Illinois University. Nguyen’s story as an immigrant from communist Vietnam gives her a unique awareness of an American citizen’s responsibility. Her personal life experience and her work as a scientist inspire her to pursue more transparency and accountability in government. For more information, call 815-895-2500, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org or visit www.sycamorelibrary.org.

4. Story Walk’s festive opening at Garden of Eden Park: Set for 10 to 11 a.m. Wed., May 31, 1343 Adam’s Way, DeKalb. Enjoy a special outdoor story time, followed by the unveiling of the new Story Walk. There will be a ribbon cutting, light snacks and a limited supply of whirligigs for children in attendance. Then stroll around the park and stop to read the first Story Walk story. The Story Walk was created as a partnership between the DeKalb Public Library and DeKalb Park District, and was made possible by donations from Friends of DeKalb Public Library, Kiwanis Club of DeKalb and Kiwanis Club of Kishwaukee-DeKalb. For more information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, email theresaw@dkpl.org or visit dkpl.org.

5. DeKalb Farmers Market opens for the season: Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1 (and weekly on Thursdays) at Frank Van Buer Plaza at the corner of Second and Locust streets downtown.

The market is free to attend, and features vendors selling local honey, olive oil, bread, baked goods, handmade goods, and more. Food trucks offer plentiful options and the a Live Lunch Music Series runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. featuring local musicians. The market accepts cash, credit/debit, and Link. Link can only be used at eligible vendors. The market also has Link Match. Visit the information booth to learn more about the Link Match program that doubles your value of Link, giving you $50 worth of fresh produce for only $25.

Visit dekalb.org/farmersmarket for more information.

