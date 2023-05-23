2023 Memorial Day events set in DeKalb County

DeKALB – DeKalb County area veterans groups, cities and organizers have set events throughout the county for Memorial Day on May 29. The events are a chance for community members and veterans to honor those who’ve died in service to the country.

Mayoral Memorial Day breakfast in DeKalb

Time: 6:45 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 29

Location: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

The DeKalb County 40 and Eight, Voiture 207 will hold its 31st Memorial Day Breakfast at the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765 ahead of the city of DeKalb’s Memorial Day celebrations. Individuals can prepay for the breakfast for $10 by stopping at state Rep. Jeff Keicher’s office at 158 W. State St., Sycamore. The breakfast will cost $15 per person at the door, on the day of the event.

A short program will run from 7:30 to 8 a.m., following the breakfast.

At 8 a.m. there will be a motorcycle escort to the DeKalb Memorial Clock Ceremony, as well as the DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa Memorial Day parades.

Soldiers and Sailors Clock Memorial Day ceremony

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 29

Location: 101 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb

The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock was built in 1921 in honor of the American soldiers who died during World War I. At 8:30 a.m. on Memorial Day, a brief ceremony will be held at the clock featuring a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” a laying of a wreath, a moment for prayer and reflection and the playing of taps.

DeKalb Memorial Day parade

Time: 9 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 29

Location: Downtown DeKalb

The city of DeKalb Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. from the intersection of North Third and Locust streets and end on Linden Place, near the Ellwood House Museum.

The DeKalb High School Marching Barbs, the Huntley and Clinton Rosette Marching Band, Cub Scouts and Scouts from the Potawatomi District, Three Fires Council and other community groups will march alongside local veterans organizations in the parade.

DeKalb Memorial Day program

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 29

Location: Ellwood House, 420 Linden Place

The Ellwood House will host a Memorial Day program following the parade. The event will celebrate, remember and reflect upon the U.S. and those who’ve served, according to the DeKalb Park District. The first floor of the Ellwood House mansion will be open for free tours after the program.

The keynote speaker for the program is U.S. Army veteran and former DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith. Terri Goodman, Mike Tritle, Mark Baldin, Michael Embrey and the Firefighter Highland Guard of DeKalb also will provide musical performances.

Maple Park Memorial Day Ceremony

Date: Monday, May 29

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Lodi Tap House 309 Main St., Maple Park

Maple Park American Legion Post 312 and the DuKane Chapter of A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education – a motorcyclists rights organization – are teaming up this year for a joint Memorial Day event. The two organizations are asking motorcycle riders to meet them at Lodi Tap House to remember and honor the individuals who lost their lives in defense of the U.S.

American Legion Post 654 rifle salutes and taps

Date: Monday, May 29

Union Cemetery in Lee: 9 a.m.

First Lutheran Cemetery in Lee: 9:30 a.m.

St. James Calvary Cemetery in Lee: 9:50 a.m.

Rose Hill Cemetery in Shabbona: 10:15 a.m.

Lions Park Memorial Day program in Waterman: 11 a.m.

The American Legion Post 654 is inviting members of the public to attend any or all of its five Memorial Day ceremonies. The short events will feature rifle salutes and the playing of taps at four Lee and Shabbona cemeteries before a program at Lions Park in Waterman at 11 a.m.

Sycamore Memorial Day parade

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 29

Location: Starts at 121 S. California St., proceeds on Somonauk Street and Charles Street to Elmwood Cemetery

Sycamore Veterans Club will host the Sycamore Memorial Day parade with help from the American Legion Riders Post 99 in Sycamore, the Sycamore Middle School band and local scout troops. Members of the American Legion Riders Post 99 are slated to lead the parade and will be followed by the Sycamore Middle School band in thematic music. As a part of the parade, local Scout troops will perform a flag-folding ceremony and Dave Lundberg will sing patriotic songs. The Sycamore Veterans Club will hold a ceremony for all veterans who have died.

Genoa Memorial Day Parade

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 29

Location: 311 S. Washington St. to East Main Street to Genoa Cemetery

The Genoa Memorial Day parade will kick off from the Genoa Veterans Home, head north to Route 72 and south on Locust Street before ending at the Genoa Cemetery. The Genoa Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a burger lunch at 1 p.m. at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St. Lunch costs $5 per person.

