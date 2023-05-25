DeKalb Ward 7 alderman to host ward meeting June 7

DeKALB – Newly elected 7th Ward Alderman John Walker said he’s excited to get to know residents of his ward and the issues that matter to them.

So much so, that he is looking to host his first ward meeting as an elected official.

Walker said the meeting will be open not only to residents of DeKalb’s 7th Ward but all of the city.

Among the featured topics of discussion at the meeting will be the proposed parental fine ordinance and the city’s plans for developing the Annie Glidden North neighborhood.

Walker was one of three vocal critics of the proposed parental fine ordinance that went before the DeKalb City Council this week. He said he felt he needed some clarity in order to throw his support behind the plan at the time.

Walker said Wednesday he puts the onus on himself to do his homework.

“I took it the wrong way,” Walker said. “Maybe I should have got more clarity in that time instead of waiting until I got into the council meeting because I always get clarity on other things. I’m going to be put that on me that I didn’t do my due diligence. So, that’s nobody’s fault but my own.”

Under the proposed changes, parents or guardians of minors found to have caused damage to a person or property in violation of city code could be fined by the city between $100 and $1,000 per offense, according to city documents.

The city’s plan, if it holds up, was drawn in response to nuisances and disorderly conduct that had surfaced in the community and spilled into DeKalb schools over this past month. In one instance, a teenager was stabbed and hospitalized. Another teenager was charged in the stabbing and is in custody at River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

The city’s north side also is the spot for proposed development plans, including what to do with a city-owned vacant lot at Blackhawk Road and West Hillcrest Drive.

According to a news release, special guests in attendance for the ward meeting will include City Manager Bill Nicklas and Police Chief David Byrd.

Walker said he’s excited to engage residents in a different type of format than a public meeting allows.

“People can hear the chief out and understand exactly what he’s saying,” Walker said. “I’m doing this for everybody. I’m not just trying to get what I think out there. I want to hear what other people think as well.”