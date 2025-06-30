Declaration of Independence presentation July 3 in DeKalb

Shaw Local 2021 file photo – Adults and teenagers are invited to learn about the significance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence during a free presentation this week in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Community members are invited to learn about the significance of the signing of the Declaration of Independence during a free presentation this week in DeKalb.

The presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room of the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can discuss the event’s historic significance and some of the signers’ roles. The presentation also will include an A&E documentary viewing about the declaration signing. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email thomask@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.