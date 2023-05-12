5 things to do in DeKalb County: Back Alley Market, bouquet event for moms and more

1. Teen Black Light Rave: Set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. A DJ is featured at this event for teens ages 12-17, with no registration required. Dress in white or UV-reflective clothing for the best effect.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 3310, email stormye@dkpl.org or visit dkpl.org.

2. Back Alley Market: Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from Second Street to Palmer Court in downtown DeKalb. The market is free and open to the public. Attendees will be able to shop and browse for items from 100 local vendors. The vendors feature glass blowers, woodworkers and fiber artists. Items on sale includes artwork, pottery, candles, soaps, and retro and vintage items. Food trucks and specialty drinks also are available. Live music will be performed by local musicians.

For information, call 630-202-3368, email est8lady@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/events/867200157887700.

3. Bird Walk for World Migratory Bird Day: Set for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Great Western Trail Expansion, Lion’s Club Shelter, 955 E. State St., Sycamore. The event is free and open to all. Attendees are asked to meet under the Lion’s Club Shelter for a leisurely two-hour walk. Register at eventbrite.com/e/bird-walk-for-world-migratory-bird-day-tickets-525717353757.

For information, call 815-895-2500 or email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org.

4. Ladies’ Sip & Bloom Bouquet Bar Night: Set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at OpenDoor Coffee, 502 W. Main St., Genoa. The event is co-hosted by Ivy Oaks Floral.

Attendees are invited to come out to Genoa the day before Mother’s Day for an open house style Bouquet Bar set up by Ivy Oaks Floral, according to a social media event announcement. Enjoy a glass of wine or coffee, snack on charcuterie and treats, and shop local and artisanal gifts while building a bouquet for the mother figure in your life. A florist will be on site to help with arrangements.

Bouquets are $30 or $15 for children’s arrangements. For information, visit facebook.com/events.

5. Diamond King concert by Good Clean Fun: Set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. The husband and wife duo will perform songs from Neil Diamond and Carole King for the show.

For information, call 815-786-2555 or visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.