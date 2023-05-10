One newcomer, three incumbent DeKalb City Council members take oath of office

DeKALB – Four newly elected DeKalb city leaders were sworn in and began their new terms Monday night at the DeKalb City Council meeting.

Incumbents Ward 1 Alderwoman Carolyn Morris, Ward 3 Alderman Tracy Smith and Ward 5 Alderman Scott McAdams, and newcomer Ward 7 Alderman John Walker will be serving four-year terms expiring in 2027.

Attendance was packed at the City Council meeting for the swearing-in ceremony, with people turning out to see elected officials take the oath of office.

Their oaths were administered by Recording Secretary and Executive Assistant Ruth Scott.

While the ceremony was brief, emotions were high as one city leader was new to their position: Walker, a newly elected DeKalb City Council alderman. He is replacing Ward 7 Alderman Tony Faivre who decided to not seek reelection in the April 4 consolidated election.

Walker, who is Black, said he wanted his position on council matters to be made clear.

“I just want everybody to understand that I’m just not here for minorities,” Walker said. “I’m just not here for [the] Black man. I’m just not here for women. I’m here to do the best job that I can do for DeKalb. I want everybody to always understand that. That’s where I am. I have the highest integrity of just about any guy you will ever meet. So, going forward I want everybody to know I’m about DeKalb and what makes DeKalb better.”

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Morris (right) takes the oath of office at the May 8, 2023 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Screenshot by Shaw Local News Network )

Morris took time to express gratitude to the community for its support of her reelection bid.

She ran unopposed in the April 4 election to retain her seat on the City Council.

“I’m honored to be elected again,” Morris said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the community. [I’m] just here to serve.”

City Manager Bill Nicklas congratulated newly elected members on securing their bids for office.

“I look forward to serving you as I have always,” Nicklas said. “I hope I can be available to you whenever you need me.”