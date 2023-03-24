Family of DeKalb teen killed in fentanyl overdose speaks out; woman charged in his death back in custody after escape

Diamonte Dailey (left), poses with his mother Tisha Davis (right), both of DeKalb, the day of his 18th birthday, April 3, 2022. Davis said the family went out to celebrate her son's birthday and then that evening, Dailey died from a fentanyl drug overdose. Madison Ricke, of DeKalb, is charged with drug-induced homicide in Dailey's death. (Photo provided by Tisha Davis) (Photo provided by Tisha Davis)

Madison H. Ricke, 23, of the 1300 block of East Dresser Road in DeKalb, has been charged with drug-induced homicide, a class 1 felony. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse background by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Shaw Local News Network)

“We don’t want him written off as just another druggie in this case.”

— Adriana DeMarco, sister of Diamonte Dailey, who died from a fentanyl overdose on his 18th birthday April 3, 2022