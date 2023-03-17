5 things to do in DeKalb County: St. Patrick’s Day events, ‘All Shook Up,’ Beth Fowler ballet and more

1. Stage Coach Players presents “All Shook Up,”: Set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Stage Coach theater, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. The jukebox musical is inspired by Elvis Presley’s songs. Performances at 7:30 p.m. March 16 to 18 and 23 to 25, and 2 p.m. March 19 and 26. Tickets on sale at 815-758-1940 or online.

For more information, visit www.stagecoachplayers.com.

2. Beth Fowler Dance Company: A Storybook Ballet: Set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb. Also at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Beth Fowler Dance Company presents an original ballet in which characters emerge from a giant storybook to tell the tales of Snow White, the Little Mermaid, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.

For more information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at area establishments:

SoudCheck at Whiskey Acres performs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Whiskey Acres St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

St. Paddy’s at Stage Left from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Stage Left by Hometown Sports Bar and Grill, 241 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. The Other Guys will play rock tunes from the 1990s and 2000s. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

St. Patrick’s Day 2023 at Fatty’s starts at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

The Beaux performs at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Sullivan’s Tavern, 722 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

94.9 WDKB’s St. Patrick’s Day .1K 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The walk/run is 328 feet and a portion of the proceeds will go to Safe Passage. Check-in is at 10 a.m. The event is for those 21 and older. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

Brews, Bottles and Blarney – A Fundraiser for St. Mary Catholic School: Set for 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore. Admission to the event is only for people age 21 and older. Tickets cost $40 each or $75 for a couple. The event includes games, silent auction items, a Pot of Gold raffle with cash prizes up to $500, and a tasting of various wines, craft beers and spirits. For information, visit auctria.events/BrewsBottlesBlarney.

