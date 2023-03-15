Daily Chronicle 2023 Girls Soccer Preview: Team-by-Team Capsules

Coach: Nicole Fleming

Last year’s record: 3-15-1 overall, 0-6 DVC, lost to Hampshire, 3-0, in Class 3A Hampshire Regional semifinal

Top returners: Lindsey Barigel, sr., F/MF; Madison McNeil, sr., MF/D; Ashley Diedrich, sr., F/MF; Natalie Delgado, sr., F/MF; Jessenia Ramirez, sr., MF/D

Key newcomers: Carla Murrieta, soph., MF/D

Worth noting: The Barbs bring back a lot of players who know about the grind of a DVC schedule. Fleming said the team continues to build and is excited to see what the club can do.

Coach: Kevin Bickley

Last year’s record: 10-9-2, 5-1 Interstate 8, lost to Woodstock North, 6-5 on PKs, in the Class 2A Burlington Central Regional semifinal

Top returners: Grace Parks, sr., MF; Mariana Martinez, sr., MF; Olivia Conery, sr., D; Tayla Brannstrom, jr., GK; Faith Schroeder, soph., F; Anna Lochbaum, sr., D; Abby Bourgade, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Jetta Weaver, jr., MF; Jordyn Tilstra, jr., F; Oliviana Maniaci, jr., MF; Hailey Clawson, soph., D; Izzie Segreti, fresh., MF; Cortni Kruizenga, fresh., F

Worth noting: A big question for the Spartans is who is going to pick up the scoring load for the graduated Ella Shipley, who scored 23 goals and added nine assists last year. Parks had four goals and seven assists last year but is more of a distributor. Schroder’s role is likely to increase up top, and Tilstra and Kruizenga have the ability to contribute as well.

Coach: Scott Parillo

Last year’s record: 15-5-1 overall, 6-0 Interstate 8, lost to Joliet Catholic, 3-1, in the Class 2A Kaneland Regional final

Top returners: Emily Kuzner, jr., D/MF; Brigid Gannon, sr., F/MF; Jade Schrader, jr., F/MF; Madi Schrader, jr., D; Maddie Nitsche, sr., D

Key newcomers: Erin Doucette, fresh., MF; Hannah Boyer, soph., F; Kyra Lilly, fresh., MF/F; Zoe Gannin, soph., D/MF

Worth noting: Gannon, the Chronicle’s reigning all-area player of the year, is back after scoring 25 goals last year, battling back from a fall ACL tear. Parillo said the focus is on making a longer postseason run this year, something he’s optimistic about if the team stays healthy.

Coach: Holly Lipold

Last year’s record: 7-9-1, 3-5 Big Northern Conference, lost to Princeton, 6-0, in the Class 1A Princeton Regional championship.

Top returners: Samantha Wendt, soph., MF/D; Jaida Modesto, soph., F/MF; Yuliza Fuentes, jr., F; Citlali Serna, sr., D; Maria Tinajero, sr., D

Key newcomers: Madelynn Swanson, fresh., GK

Worth noting: Lipold said there are a record 38 players in the program. She said the focus is on confidence and a team-first attitude. She also added that there are a lot of club team players out for the Cogs this year, something that doesn’t always happen. She said she hopes some late-season successes, like beating Oregon in PKs in the postseason after losing to them in the regular season, carry over into this season.

Coach: Scott McClure

Last year’s record: 8-7-1, lost to Rock Island Alleman, 7-0 in the Class 1A Rock Island Alleman Regional championship.

Top returners: Molly Feitlich, sr., GK; Zoey Beach, sr., D; Jolee Larson, sr., MF; Emma Turner, sr., F; Alexa Anderson, sr., MF/F; Emma Wilson, jr. MF/F; Paige Feitlich, jr., D; Esme Serriteno, jr., MF

Key newcomers: Audrey Witte, sr., MF/F

Worth noting: The defense will be new, with three seniors gone from last year, but McClure said players like Beach and Paige Feitlich have stepped up. The roster is as large as the Timberwolves have seen in a while, and McClure said he expects the team to be competitive again this year. An interesting addition is Witte, a volleyball standout

Coach: Melissa Jennings

Last year’s record: 8-4, lost to Princeton, 6-2, in a Class 1A Princeton Regional semifinal

Top returners: Josie Rader, jr., MF

Key newcomers: None

Worth noting: The co-op lost a lot to graduation, including Ashleigh Wackerlin, who set H-BR records in multiple sports in her time at the school. She scored 15 goals in just 12 games last year, although Rader, from Somonauk, was second in both assists and goals and is back. Jennings said the co-op is a special dynamic, creating a new mix of players she hopes mesh well with the returners.