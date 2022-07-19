New Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,805 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Tuesday.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,412 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 152 were in intensive care units, and 48 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 13,523 vaccines. The state is now averaging 12,806 vaccines per day, the most since May 31.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 33.8 (-2.5 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 141 (+1 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,511,067 total cases of the virus, and 34,281 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 28.6 27 0 0 Chicago 30.1 16 24 6 DeKalb 31.4 21 1 0 DuPage 35.5 36 13 1 Grundy 32.5 27 0 0 Kane 32.4 36 4 2 Kendall 32.6 27 1 0 Lake 31.7 22 7 6 La Salle 37.2 27 0 2 Lee 30.9 21 1 0 McHenry 31.7 22 4 0 Ogle 21 21 1 0 Suburban

Cook 32.4 21 31 8 Whiteside 35.4 21 1 1 Will 32.5 26 7 2

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,453,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,850,163 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,314,329 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.26% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,753,257 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,669,372 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,329,747 (76.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,193,617 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,687,685 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,639 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,824,470 (89.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,897 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.96%

Suburban Cook: 72.78%

Lake: 70.32%

McHenry: 65.84%

DuPage: 75.54%

Kane: 66.43%

Will: 66.76%

Kendall: 69.17%

La Salle: 58.39%

Grundy: 57.76%

DeKalb: 56.65%

Ogle: 56.99%

Lee: 58.94%

Whiteside: 51.89%

Bureau: 56.79%