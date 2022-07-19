Gov. JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19; experiencing mild symptoms

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild” symptoms, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“After being notified of several close contacts testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID testing regimen,” according to a news release. “The Governor is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid. He will follow CDC guidelines by working from home. The Governor is fully vaccinated and double boosted. He urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible.”

Pritzker had recently traveled to Florida to speak at a Florida democratic leadership conference. Politico described Pritzker’s speech condemning national republican policies as “fiery.”

Last week, Pritzker announced that he had amended his executive order to relax COVID-19 testing requirements and vaccine mandates in some business settings.

Under the amended order, long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing homes, will test staff who are not up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine weekly if they are located in an area of moderate community level transmission, and twice weekly in areas of substantial or high community level transmission.