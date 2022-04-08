Illinois covid update: 502 hospitalized; new cases rising

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Friday.

It’s the most new cases in a single day since February 26. The state’s seven day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 1,541, the highest average since March 3.

“The case rates for COVID-19 are no longer declining and are rising in some areas of the state and have plateaued in other areas over the last 2 weeks,” IDPH said in a Friday news release.

For Thursday, the state administered 22,031 shots.

The state received the results of 106,376 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Friday afternoon. The state’s positivity rate is 2.1%

Illinois has seen 3,080,436 total cases of the virus, and 33,465 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 57,898,053 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 502 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 62 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.

Vaccine update: As of Friday, IDPH reported a total of 26,089,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,509,463 vaccines administered.

As of the time this story was published, 8,215,559 of the population of Illinois have been fully vaccinated, or 64.48%. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,659,810 (72.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,687,982 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,249,787 (76.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,221,983 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,610,484 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,514,760 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,796,686 (87.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,402 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.88%

Suburban Cook: 72.12%

Lake: 68.96%

McHenry: 65.02%

DuPage: 74.81%

Kane: 65.62%

Will: 65.97%

Kendall: 68.18%

La Salle: 57.85%

Grundy: 57.10%

DeKalb: 56.11%

Ogle: 56.40%

Lee: 58.40%

Whiteside: 51.33%

Bureau: 55.92%

Regional update: All 11 regions in the state are in Phase 5.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban (McHenry and Lake counties) region’s positivity rate decreased to 2.8%. Currently, 28% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, McHenry County’s seven-day positivity rate average decreased to 3.1%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 2.8%.

Hospitalizations have decreased or remained stable three out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to a total of 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 4.0%. Currently, 33% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate decreased to 3.1%, and DuPage County’s went up to 4.5%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable three out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 47 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The South Suburban (Will and Kankakee counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 3.0%. Currently, 26% of ICU beds are available.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 31 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The North (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 1.8%.

Currently, 18% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, DeKalb County’s positivity rate increased to 2.3%, Lee County’s rate stayed flat at 0.5%, and Whiteside County’s went down to 0.9%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable five out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 28 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The North-Central (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 1.9%.

Within this region, La Salle County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 1.0%. Currently, 26% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for four out of the past 10 days. The region is down to a total of 65 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Chicago’s positivity rate increased to 1.8%. Currently, 19% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for five out of the past 10 days.

Suburban Cook County’s positivity rate increased to 2.1%. Currently, 21% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable eight out of the past 10 days in this region.