Kendall County reports no additional deaths due to COVID-19; toll remains at 161

The Kendall County Health Department reported no additional deaths among county residents due to COVID-19 in the agency’s weekly report on the virus issued April 7.

The number of county residents who have died from the virus since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 remained at 161, according to health department data.

The health department, however, reported the test positivity rate for the virus among county residents increased over the past week to 4%, up from 2.9% reported March 31. The county’s test positivity rate for the week ending March 24 was 3.5%.

The number of county residents to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 also continues to rise.

The health department report shows that 109 more county residents became fully vaccinated between March 31 and April 7. Those additional vaccinated residents serve to increase the total number of county residents to be fully vaccinated to 87,206, 68.17% of the county’s total population.

In a related matter, the Illinois Department of Public Heath reported April 6 that 75.89% of the population in the Plainfield 60585 ZIP code is now fully vaccinated. The 60585 ZIP code extends into east central Kendall County.

Other Kendall County ZIP code areas with high percentages of the population to be fully vaccinated as of April 6, according to IDPH data, include:

• Aurora, 60503: 73.20%.

• Oswego, 60543: 69.59%.

• Yorkville, 60560: 68.63%.

• Montgomery, 60538: 65.74%.

• Plano, 60545: 61.32%

• Sandwich, 60548: 54.99

The Newark 60541 ZIP code continues to have the lowest percentage of the population in the Kendall County area to be fully vaccinated and one of the lowest vaccination rates throughout the northern Illinois region. As of April 6 the IDPH listed 38.69% of the population as fully vaccinated.

On March 30, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health authorized a second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for everyone 50 years of age and older and for those 12 to 49 years of age if moderately to severely immunocompromised

This dose can be received no earlier than four months after receiving the first booster dose. For details, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.

Data has shown the importance of vaccination and booster doses to prevent and minimize COVID-19 infection.

According to the CDC, boosted individuals were 21 times less likely to die from COVID-19 during the Omicron variant surge compared with those who were unvaccinated.

The health department has a vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday April 14. Individuals should talk to their health care provider about their medical condition and whether getting a second booster dose is appropriate for them. The health department building is located at 811 John St., Yorkville.



