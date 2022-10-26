Bears

Chicago Bears trade defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia, per reports

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn plays against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Detroit.

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn plays against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 25 in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/AP)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears are trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple national reports.

The news was first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The Bears are sending Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

Quinn set the Bears’ single-season record with 18.5 sacks during the 2021 season. He signed with the Bears as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is moving Quinn just days ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

