Softball: Spring Valley Minors advance at state

PERU - Spring Valley took another to the state championship with an 8-0 win over Tri-Cities in state tournament play at Peru’s McKinley Park.

Brynn Pellegrini pitched the complete game, striking out 17 of 19 batters she faced.

Leading hitters for Spring Valley were Vivi Verucchi with two singles, Reese Baltikauski, who went 3-for-3, Isabella Caracheo with a single for two RBIs and Callie Fusinetti with a single.

Spring Valley will face River Forest in Wednesday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Field in La Salle followed by Evergreen Park vs. Rushville. River Forest beat Clarendon Hills, 7-0.

Wednesday’s winners will meet for the state championship on Thursday at St. Mary’s.