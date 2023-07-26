July 26, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesFriday Night DriveNewsletterStarved Rock CountryEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Softball: Spring Valley Minors advance at state

By Kevin Hieronymus
Spring Valley District 20 pitcher Brynn Pellegrini delivers a pitch to Tri-Cities on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru.

Spring Valley District 20 pitcher Brynn Pellegrini delivers a pitch to Tri-Cities on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru. She struck out 17 of 19 batters she faced in an 8-0 shutout. Spring Valley will face River Forest in Wednesday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Field in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

PERU - Spring Valley took another to the state championship with an 8-0 win over Tri-Cities in state tournament play at Peru’s McKinley Park.

Brynn Pellegrini pitched the complete game, striking out 17 of 19 batters she faced.

Leading hitters for Spring Valley were Vivi Verucchi with two singles, Reese Baltikauski, who went 3-for-3, Isabella Caracheo with a single for two RBIs and Callie Fusinetti with a single.

Spring Valley will face River Forest in Wednesday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Field in La Salle followed by Evergreen Park vs. Rushville. River Forest beat Clarendon Hills, 7-0.

Wednesday’s winners will meet for the state championship on Thursday at St. Mary’s.

Vivi Verucchi scores the teams first run against Tri-Cites on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru.

Vivi Verucchi scores the teams first run against Tri-Cites on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at McKinley Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)