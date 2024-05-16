Bureau County Farm Bureau to host Tractor Trek on June 8

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation is putting the final touches on plans for its 12th annual Tractor Trek. (BCR file)

The Tractor Trek will be Saturday, June 8, rain or shine. This year the event will be leaving from River Valley Co-Op on U.S. 6 just east of Sheffield, for a ride through a portion of Bureau County.

Participants will share the event with other antique tractor enthusiasts. Preregistration is required by completing a registration form by June 3. There is a fee of $50.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided. Space is limited. If you would like more information, contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468. All proceeds will benefit the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation, Ag in the Classroom Program.