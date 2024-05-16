Escape room opens at Princeton hotel

An escape room, Escape the Knox, recently opened at The Knox Hotel in Princeton. (Photo provided by Knox Hotel in Princeton)

“Will you be able to find the money without getting caught? Time’s a ticking,” reads The Knox Hotel’s Facebook post.

The escape room is on the second floor of The Knox Hotel, 956 N. Main St. Reservations are required. To schedule, visit historicknoxhotel.com/escape-room.

