Bureau County Farm Bureau to host Lady Landowner event

Are you a female landowner or a female farmer who would like to learn more about pollinator habitats, monarch butterflies and how farmers are trying to help? (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Join an upcoming seminar set 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Avenue West, Princeton. The ninth annual seminar includes light refreshments.

Bettyann Harrison, University of Illinois Master Gardener, Master Naturalist Coordinator for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County University of Illinois Extension will speak about Tools for Conservation. She will be assisting on environmental stewardship. Harrison has been involved in the planning, implementation and maintenance of several large-scale pollinator habitats. Partnering with many local and state organizations, she will share the many resources available to support our local programs and landowner efforts.

Teresa Sanford-Shipplett, also known as Ms. Aggie, will speak about monarch butterflies and their impact. Did you know that approximately every third bite of food is the result of the activity of a pollinator? Pollinators play an important role in human lives and will be the focus of the Tools for Conservation presentation. Participants will learn about pollinator/plant relationships and leave with the tools to create a pollinator habitat.

Finally, FSA, NRCS and SWCD staff will speak about programs and tools offered to farmers to help rebuild pollinator habitats.

This free seminar is being supported by Bureau County Farm Bureau, Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, Bureau County Farm Service Agency, Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation District and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Reservations are required by contacting the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 or the Marshall – Putnam Farm Bureau at 309-364-2501 before May 28.