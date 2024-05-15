2024 BCR Boys Track & Field Sectional Preview

Princeton's Payne Millers puts his might into the shot put in Tuesday's Howard-Monier Invite. (Mike Vaughn)

Class 1A Sectionals

AT DEER CREEK-MACKINAW

When: Thursday, May 16. Field events start at 3:30 p.m., running events at 5 p.m.

Area teams: DePue, Hall, Putnam County. Other teams: Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Delavan, El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell, Havana, Henry-Senachwine, Illini Central, Lowpoint-Washburn, Midwest Central, Normal Calvary, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Peoria Quest, Tremont.

Worthy of note: DePue has brought back a track & field team for the first time in more than a decade. Hall senior Caleb Bickett is the BCR Honor Roll leader in the 100 and 200.

AT ERIE

When: Thursday, May 16. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 5:45 p.m.

Area teams: ALO, Bureau Valley. Other teams: Alleman, Ashton-Franklin Center, Cambridge, Erie-Prophetstown, Fulton, Lena-Winslow, Milledgeville, Morrison, Orion, Pearl City, Riverdale, Rockridge, Sterling Newman, Stockton, West Carroll.

Worthy of note: The Storm, which won Friday’s Three Rivers Conference championship, have returning state qualifiers from the 4x400 and 4x800 relays - Justin Moon, Eli Attig, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore. Junior Landon Hulsing has hit qualifying in both the high jump and discus this year. Bureau Valley has multiple BCR Honor Roll leaders in Hulsing (high jump), Moon (triple jump) and Moore (800) along with the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The Amboy co-op brings back key members of last year’s state-qualifying 4 x 400 relay.

Landon Hulsing

AT SENECA

When: Wednesday, May 15. Field events start at 3:30 p.m., running events at 5:15 p.m.

Area teams: St. Bede. Other teams: Beecher, Crete Illinois Lutheran, Cullom Tri-Point, Dwight, Earlville, Elmhurst IC Catholic, Elmhurst Timothy Christian, Kankakee McNamara, Lisle, Melrose Park, Momence, Newark, Ottawa Marquette, Seneca, Somonauk, South Holland Unity Christian Academy, Walther Christian, Westmont, Wilmington, Yorkville Christian.

Worthy of note: St. Bede junior Greyson Marincic is a returning state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.

Greyson Marincic (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Class 2A Sectionals

AT GALESBURG

When: Thursday, May 16. Field events start at 4 p.m., running events at 6 p.m.

Area teams: Kewanee, Princeton. Other teams: Bartonville Limestone, Beardstown, Canton, East Peoria, Galesburg, Geneseo, IVC, Macomb, Metamora, Monmouth-Roseville, Morton, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Sherrard.

Worthy of note: Princeton’s weight crew of senior Payne Miller (shot, 5th place) and juniors Cade Odell (shot, 12th) and Ian Morris (discus) each qualified for state last year. A fourth weight crew member, senior Bennett Williams, placed sixth at state in discus last year, but is sidelined while he continues to rehab a knee injury from football. Miller and Morris were crowned Three Rivers Conference championships Friday night.

Note: The top two place finishers and those athletes reaching state-qualifying standards from each sectional advance to state on May 23-25 in Charleston.