Bureau County grand jury indicts 3 on May 13, 2024

The following cases were considered Monday by the Bureau County Grand Jury.

Steven A. Bradley, 51, of Spring Valley was indicted for the Class 4 felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm. He is accused of discharging a firearm in a reckless matter that endangered the bodily safety of an individual by firing a pistol in the air two times in a residential area in Spring Valley, prosecutors said. A Spring Valley police officer testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Corrie L. Alexander, 42, of Calumet City was indicted for the Class X felony charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine) and armed violence and the Class 2 felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He is accused of being armed with a handgun at a time he also was accused of a felony by possessing with intent to deliver more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of a substance containing cocaine. He had been convicted previously of a felony and was prohibited from carrying such a weapon. An Illinois State Police trooper testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office following a detention hearing.

Austin R. Higgins, 26, of Des Moines, Iowa was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of unlawful possession of cannabis. He is accused of possessing more than 500 grams but not more than 2,000 of a substance containing cannabis. An Illinois State Police trooper testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson. The indictments were returned before Judge Geno Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni.

These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.