The Importance of Pre-Arrangements for Funerals

There are many certain things in life, death being one of them. It’s something we all must face. One day we will pass. At the time of your passing, your loved ones are trying to get it all together, plus dealing with the loss of you, and trust me, you are worth a tear or two. Pre-arrangements is one of the most thoughtful final gifts you can give your loved ones.

By pre-planning your funeral, everything is addressed in advance; this includes service and burial arrangements, clothing choices, photo displays, the obituary, and the minister and pallbearers, etc. As a family or individually, you can take the guesswork out of your final arrangements.

Some of the advantages of pre-arrangements include the following:

1. They lessen the burden on your family.

Funeral decisions have already been made. Specific details like full burial or cremation have already been determined.

2. The finances are taken care of.

Funerals aren’t really an unexpected expense, it’s an expense that no one wants to think about, but it’s still an expense nonetheless. Making financial arrangements in advance makes things much easier for your family.

3. Special requests are addressed.

If you have any specific final requests, you can ensure they will be taken care of. This may include the type of service (cremation, full burial), nail polish color, clothing selection, playlist of songs, poem readings, photo for service folders, soloist, pallbearers, obituary, minister, and anything else you prefer to select for yourself.

Pre-need planning ensures your requests are taken care of and removes the financial burden from your loved ones.

For more information about advanced funeral planning, please visit norbergfh.com or call 815-875-2425.

Janice L. Smallwood

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St.

Princeton, IL 61356

