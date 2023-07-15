July 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Princeton Summer Choir concert set for July 19

Concert will be held at Princeton High School

By Kevin Hieronymus
PHS choral director Brandon Crawford enjoys a light moment during Wednesday's debut of the PHS summer choir.

Princeton Summer Choir will hold a concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Princeton High School’s Sally Skinner Council Auditorium, 103 S. Euclid Ave. The Summer Choir is under the direction of the PHS Choral Director Brandon Crawford and features PHS choir alumni and community members.

The concert will feature a wide variety of selections such as “Sing My Child,” “Dis Train,” “Summer Wind” and more.

The concert is free to attend, all donations are welcome and will be distributed to local charity/nonprofit organizations.