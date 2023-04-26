Princeton Community Band to host rehearsals for 2023 season on May 11

Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, will begin rehearsals for the 2023 summer season from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in the band room of Princeton High School, 103 S. Euclid Ave.

The band is open to anyone who has their own instrument, can read music and is entering high school or older. Rehearsals will run every Thursday evening throughout the season.

Participants should enter the building through door 3 facing Euclid Avenue. All concert band musicians are welcome.

Concerts will be held at Soldier and Sailors Park at 6 p.m. on the following Sundays: June 4, June 18, July 2, July 9, July 23 and July 30. In case of rain, concerts will be held at Pannebaker Gym in Logan Junior High School, on the corner of Randolph and Central Streets.