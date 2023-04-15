More in Bureau County garage sales set for June 16, 17

More in Bureau County, county wide garage sales, will return Father’s Day weekend on June 16 and 17. The Bureau County Tourism committee encourages each of the communities in Bureau County to host their town-wide sales the same weekend.

Formally known a “More on 34,” this event is locally-centered and allows towns that aren’t located on U.S. 34 to participate.

To sign up your town to be listed as a participating location, email kathybctourism@yahoo.com or call 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m.

A map listing individual sales also will be created and will be handed out prior to the weekend of the sale. Listings will be accepted for the map before May 25. Sales will also be listed on the Bureau County Tourism Facebook page. Email Kathy to be included on the list.

In addition to individual sales, the Bureau County Fairgrounds also will host a two-day garage sale on June 16 and 17. There will be inside and outside vendors. Sign up sheets will be available on the fair’s website.