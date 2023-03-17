March 17, 2023
Selby Township Library District to host free container garden workshop

Event set for March 20

Container gardens full of native plants are one aspect of the prairie nursery in Fulton. The Whiteside County Soil and Water Conservation Education Fund is working to bring an education center to Fulton to promote research, education, and inspiration regarding the importance of conservation and restoration of the environment.

With spring around the corner, residents may be thinking about getting outdoors.

Learn how to select, plant and maintain a container garden all season long. Turn trash into treasure or create your own style using a few simple rules of planting in containers to create attractive one-of-a-kind displays.

The free workshop will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the Selby Township Library District, 101 Depot St. Register for this container workshop provided by Master Gardeners from the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Counties University of Illinois Extension office at https://go.illinois.edu/container.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator, at 309-364-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu for additional information.