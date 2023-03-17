Selby Township Library District to host free container garden workshop

With spring around the corner, residents may be thinking about getting outdoors.

Learn how to select, plant and maintain a container garden all season long. Turn trash into treasure or create your own style using a few simple rules of planting in containers to create attractive one-of-a-kind displays.

The free workshop will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the Selby Township Library District, 101 Depot St. Register for this container workshop provided by Master Gardeners from the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Counties University of Illinois Extension office at https://go.illinois.edu/container.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator, at 309-364-2356 or bettyann@illinois.edu for additional information.