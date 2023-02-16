Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show set Feb. 18 at Bureau County Fairgrounds

The Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W Peru St. in Princeton.

Adult admissions is $5 and kids are free.

There will be working train layouts for kids of all ages to enjoy. There will also be all types of farm toys from International to John Deer with some new toys and antiques as well.

Die cast cars and trucks, games and many other types of toys will also be for sale at the show. There will also be a concession stand in the building.

For additional information or to set up to sell, call 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m.