Princeton Rotary opens application window for Love Our Community Grants

The Rotary club of Princeton has announced the opening of this year’s Love Our Community Grant application process.

Princeton Rotary’s goal is to award at least 10 $1,000 grants, funds permitting, to local nonprofits to show appreciation for the time and resources that organizations put forth to serve and grow the community.

Applications will be due by April 1 and are available online at princetonrotaryclub.com under resources. Selections will be made and awarded by the end of the Rotary year on June 30.

The Rotary Club of Princeton’s mission is to model service above self, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its business, professional and community leaders’ fellowship.

As an organization that celebrated its 100-year anniversary as a club in Princeton, it has been committed to service in several ways including monetarily and hands on service projects.