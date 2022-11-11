Bureau County Fairgrounds announces upcoming holiday event schedule

The Bureau County Fairgrounds has announced it’s upcoming holiday event schedule for November and December.

All events will take place at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. The schedule is as follows:

The huge winter garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Admission is free but a collection of food for the local food pantry will be collected at the door.

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap meet will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Northern Illinois Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Admission for adults is $5. There will be all scales of model railroad items and farm toys.

The Life Member meeting for the Bureau County Fair will be 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The meeting will review the past fair and elect officers.

The Sauk Trail Gun Collectors Show and Sale will be Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Admission is $5.

The Home for the Holiday’s Christmas Light Drive will return Friday, Nov. 25 and will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Dec. 25.

Following the Christmas Parade in downtown Princeton, there will be a free kids event at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with treats, crafts and more.

The last event of 2022 will be the Christmas Craft and Vendor Show and Flea Market on Saturday, Dec. 10. All three buildings will have items for Christmas gift giving or decorating. This event has free admission.

For more information, visit bureaucountyfair.com.