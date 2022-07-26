“There’s No Place Like Home;” Ohio Days Celebration kicks off July 28

The village of Ohio will begin its Ohio Days celebration on Thursday, July 28 with activities scheduled to run through Sunday, July 31. The celebration, themed “There’s No Place Like Home,” will feature food, family entertainment, a parade, children’s games and more.

“We only celebrate every 5 years”, organizers said, “So mark your calendars, plan your class reunion, gather your family and spend the weekend making memories and catching up with old friends. Always fun for all ages this celebration.”

On Thursday, July 28 the events will kick off at 6 p.m. with the Little Miss Ice Princess/Junior and Miss Flame Pageant followed by a family movie night from 8 to 10 p.m. Those under the age of 12 must have a chaperone.

On Friday, July 29 Flo’s on Pulaski will be in attendance from 5 to 9 p.m. along with a beer garden from 5 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a scavenger hunt for Junior High and High School participants at 7 p.m. followed by live music by Southern Jack from 8 p.m. to midnight.

On Saturday, July 30 registration for the Ohio Bulldog 5k Race/Walk will begin at 7 a.m. followed by the event itself at 8 a.m.

The beer garden will be available throughout the day from 9 a.m. to midnight. The bag tournament registration will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the tournament beginning at noon.

Flo’s on Pulaski will be in attendance from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along with Sisler’s Ice Cream from noon to 4 p.m. and record-a-hit entertainment including adrenaline rush extreme, moonwalk magic jump and super splash dual water slides from noon to 4 p.m.

Extreme rentals will also be providing a mobile game room from noon to 4 p.m. Pedal Pull will be held at 1 p.m. followed by Bureau County Trivia at 4 p.m. and live music by “Wild Card” from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A $3 cover charge will be collected for Friday and Saturday’s performances. A photo ID will be required and one under the age of 21 will be admitted after 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 31′s activities will begin with Flo’s on Pulaski from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and a beer garden from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The memorial reading of the Ohio Veterans will be at noon, followed by the Ohio Days Parade at 1 p.m. and live music by “Greenfield Station” from 3 to 7 p.m.

All events will take place at Ohio Memorial Park with the exception of the 5K race, held at the fire station; The Memorial Reading, at Ohio Veterans Park; the Main Street parade and Miss Flame Pageant, held at Ohio School.

Veterans interested in riding in the parade on Sunday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. can text Mary Spratt at 815-866-7964 for more information.