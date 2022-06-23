Princeton Council appoints members to Historic Preservation and Pedestrian/Bicycle commissions

This week, Princeton city council appointed and re-appointed members to its Historic Preservation Commission and Pedestrian/Bicycle Commission.

The council appointed Michael Stutzke and Abby Taylor to the Historic Preservation Commission to fill expired terms ending in December 2023. Catherine Unzicker was also re-appointed to a 3-year term ending December 2024.

The council appointed Elaine Wolfe and Elliott Wolfe to fill expired terms on the Pedestrian/Bicycle Commission ending June 2023. Matt May and Whitney Toth were re-appointed to 3-year terms ending June 2025. LuAnne Elliott and Brittany Lowdermilk were re-appointed to 3-year terms ending June 2024.