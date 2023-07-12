Bureau County Board approves purchase of nearly $130,000 in patrol vehicle computers

During its meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the Bureau County Board unanimously approved the purchase of $129,986 in patrol vehicle computers from Quentech.

The approved patrol vehicle computers will look to make things more efficient for law enforcement officers and will be tablets, instead of stationary computers, so they can be taken out of the vehicles.

This will enable officers to use the devices on the scene for various reports, take pictures and to transfer important information back to the law enforcement center.

“This update here is necessary because the ones we have are outdated and they would not work with the cameras that we recently purchased for the cars and officers,” Board Member Kerwin Paris said.

Paris assured the rest of the board that the normal bid process was followed and that the purchase will be made using some of the county’s remaining ARPA funds.